European and NATO countries meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine security guarantees

Military chiefs from 30 European and NATO countries are meeting in Paris on 11 March 2025 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine following any potential ceasefire with Russia, AFP reports.

The talks come as Europe scrambles to boost its defenses and reduce dependence on the US, as US President Donald Trump seeking rapprochement with Moscow. On the same day, Ukraine prepares to propose an aerial and naval ceasefire with Russia during separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia, as Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow talks allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly all of NATO’s 32 member states will have representatives at the Paris talks, with the United States being a notable exception.

The Paris talks will present a French-British blueprint for an international security force that would aim to reassure Ukraine and deter another Russian offensive after any ceasefire, a French military official told AP. The force could include heavy weaponry and weapons stockpiles that could be rapidly deployed to aid Ukraine’s defense if Russia violates any truce agreement.

Representatives from non-NATO EU members Ireland, Cyprus, and Austria will attend, while Japan and South Korea will join remotely. The talks will also include participants from Asia and Oceania. Ukraine will be represented by a military official who is also a member of its security and defense council.

The Australian government has sent Air Vice-Marshal Di Turton to attend the Paris meeting, ABC News reports. After the Russian Embassy in Canberra warned of “grave consequences” for Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s openness to joining the UK-proposed “coalition of the willing,” Australia’s FM Penny Wong has stated that Australia “won’t be intimidated” by Russia.

New Zealand will also participate, with a defense attaché from London attending the Paris meeting.

Coalition of the willing

Earlier, Trump resumed contact with Putin and criticized Zelenskyy, sparking concerns in Kyiv and among European allies that he may pressure Ukraine into accepting terms favoring Russia. He has already suspended military aid and intelligence-sharing, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated Ukraine must make territorial concessions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are leading efforts to build a “coalition of the willing” to enforce a future Ukraine ceasefire. Starmer will host virtual talks on Saturday with leaders supporting the initiative, his office said, per AFP.

The Paris meeting includes representatives from the UK and Türkiye, with Türkiye aiming for a key role in European security as NATO’s second-largest army and its Black Sea shoreline.

After today’s talks, defense ministers from Europe’s five main military powers—France, Britain, Germany, Italy, and Poland—will meet the next day to discuss Europe’s “necessary rearmament” and continued military support for Ukraine, according to a French defense minister’s aide.

Last week, Macron stated that any European troop deployment in Ukraine would occur only “once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected.”

Related: