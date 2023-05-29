Ukrainian defense minister appealed to Australia to join the tank coalition and provide Hawkei vehicles

Bushmaster vehicles were part of Ukraine's Kharkiv offensive in Autumn 2022. Screenshot from the video shared by Ukraine's Defense Minister

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov appealed to Australia to join the “tank coalition” and provide Hawkei vehicles. He also thanked Australia for the Bushmaster fighting vehicles which were provided to Ukraine in 2022. He said they were “incredible in real combat operations,” publishing the video on Twitter.

“Dear Australian friends. Throughout history, you have repeatedly proven that Australians are a nation of freedom-loving warriors who always stand up to a bully. You are 15 thousand kilometers away, yet we are very close in our shared values and readiness to defend them. That’s why, during the first months of the Russian aggression, Australia was the largest contributor to Ukraine outside of NATO. Your Bushmasters have been incredible in real combat operations. But our fight for global freedom is not over yet, and we still need your support. I encourage you today to join the international tank coalition for Ukraine. In addition to tanks, we would be honored to receive the Australian Hawkies. They could prove invaluable to our troops during the counteroffensive. Stand with Ukraine. Together we can defend our shared values. Together, we can, and will achieve Victory,” Reznikov said.



As was reported earlier, Australia and US were working on a joint military aid project for Ukraine, which was expected to be announced at the end of May.