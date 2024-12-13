Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1023: Casualties in Russia’s war exceed one million since 2022

Exclusives

Why toppling Assad in Syria wasn’t about gas or pipelines. While pundits focus on potential gas pipelines through Syria to Europe, the real story behind Assad’s fall lies in Türkiye’s patient wait for Russia’s influence to weaken.

What Syria means for Ukraine. From testing Kalibr missiles over Syrian cities to launching Shahed drones at Kyiv, Russia’s military path runs from Damascus to Ukraine. Syria’s freedom might show where that path ends.

Military

Frontline report: Bodies of Russian soldiers pile up after failed frontal assault south of Pokrovsk. Russian forces launched a 400-troop human wave assault on Shevchenko village, but Ukrainian defenders repelled it, inflicting heavy casualties.

Russia’s advance threatens new front in central Ukraine, military expert says. As Russian forces continue their costly offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, military experts warn the war could expand into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s open steppes, where drone warfare could prove decisive in determining territorial control.

Massive explosion rocks large Russian ammunition hub near Mariupol. As explosions continue to light up the night sky over occupied territory, Ukrainian officials report the blast wave reached as far as Taganrog in Russia, marking a significant blow to Russian military resources in the region.

ISW: Russians reach within 6 km from Pokrovsk, prepare attack from south. Ukrainian positions face up to 30 daily attacks, with Russians suffering nearly 3,000 casualties in two weeks while making gains.

Drone strikes Kadyrov’s forces barracks in Grozny overnight (video). It’s the second-ever drone attack on Chechnya, reportedly injuring four guards, with local residents reporting a powerful explosion heard across the city.

As of 12 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 758730 (+1390)

Tanks: 9532 (+6)

APV: 19644 (+28)

Artillery systems: 21072 (+5)

MLRS: 1253

Anti-aircraft systems: 1023

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20111

Cruise missiles: 2861 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31127 (+54)

Intelligence and Technology

Pentagon warns Russia may launch another Oreshnik missile at Ukraine. The DoD warns Russia may launch another experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile, while also confirming the Russian military’s withdrawal from Syria’s Tartus base following Assad’s fall.

Ukraine can manufacture all conventional weapons, says official.

International

“Ukraine must win”: European countries promise expanded military support in Berlin declaration. Meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, top European diplomats doubled down on their commitment to Ukraine’s victory, promising expanded military aid.

US announces new military aid package for Ukraine. The US will reportedly supply air defense systems, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles.

Russia, India sign largest oil deal in history, Reuters reports. Worth $13 bn annually, this landmark contract underscores deepening Russia-India energy ties amid global sanctions

Norway to open small office in Kyiv to support Norwegian businesses operating in Ukraine. The Norwegian Trade Ministry is set to create a strategic coordination hub to support companies interested in Ukraine’s rebuilding process.

Finnish defense ministry blocks sale of six properties to Russian citizens. The Ministry says it has denied permits for two Russian citizens attempting to purchase real estate in Finland, citing national security concerns.

Macron, Tusk to discuss Ukraine support ahead of Poland’s EU presidency. The French President and Polish Prime Minister will discuss the support amid a “new transatlantic context,” with Trump set to assume the US presidency next month.

US lawmakers request intel assessment on Ukraine aid suspension impact amid threats from Russia, Iran, and China. The Director of National Intelligence, alongside the Directors of Defense Intelligence and Central Intelligence agencies, have been tasked to prepare an extensive report on both the war’s progress and the effectiveness of US military aid for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine’s first underground hospital saves 1,000 lives near front. As Russian attacks continue targeting medical facilities, Ukraine has adapted by building a sophisticated underground surgical unit in Zaporizhzhia that can handle four simultaneous operations and treat 200 patients daily.

Ukraine’s Resistance Center: Russia threatens to make Ukrainians ‘illegal migrants’ in their own homes. As Russia intensifies its forced passportization campaign in occupied territories, Ukrainians who refuse Russian citizenship face loss of basic rights starting January 2025.

Russia holds 301 Ukrainian civilian Women captive, human rights group reports. As Russia continues to withhold information about detained civilians, the human rights defender group have confirmed that at least 301 Ukrainian women are being held captive, with the vast majority seized during the full-scale war.

Zelenskyy: Russian army kill 50 priests and destroy about 700 churches in Ukraine. Russia’s destruction of cultural sites in Ukraine is part of a broader strategy to undermine Ukrainian identity.

Political and Legal Developments

EU top diplomat pushes for direct use of Russian frozen funds for Ukraine’s support. Kaja Kallas said Kyiv had a legitimate claim for compensation. The G7 nations and EU now provide Ukraine a loan backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets, not the assets themselves.

European court validates Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon, Russian war symbol. While Russia enshrines the St. George ribbon as a symbol of military glory, Europe’s top human rights court has endorsed Ukraine’s decision to ban the contested symbol, noting its transformation from a World War II remembrance into a marker of Russian aggression.

Ukraine needs more weapons and strong security guarantees before peace talks with Russia, says Zelenskyy’s top aide. Russia continues issuing ultimatums rather than seeking dialogue.

Ukraine dismisses Orbán’s unauthorized peace initiative with Russia, rejects claims on Christmas ceasefire. While Hungary’s Prime Minister claims to have proposed a Christmas ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv’s presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn strongly rebukes the unauthorized initiative, emphasizing Ukraine’s need for “real peace, not PR stunts.”

Kadyrov’s personal army in Russia grows to 20 units during all-out war. Since 2022, Chechen ruler Kadyrov’s influence over Russian forces has expanded to include eight newly acquired Defense Ministry units, an investigation reveals.

Ukraine ambassador reports no lend-lease extension in 2025 US defense bill. Key provisions include continuing the ban on Russian funds, plans for an AI weapons center involving Ukraine, and reporting on Russia’s terrorism financing.

New Developments

Iconic Ukrainian restaurant Veselka documentary makes CNN’s 2024 watchlist. The Ukrainian restaurant in New York has become a symbol of cultural resilience and solidarity, especially during Russia’s war.

NATO Secretary General reveals casualties in Ukraine war one million exceeded. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reports over one million casualties in the Russo-Ukraine war since February 2022.

Ukraine bolsters fortifications as military expects Russian offensive on another strategic city. As Russian forces concentrate near Orikhiv, Ukrainian defenses in Zaporizhzhia are strengthening to counter potential offensives.

Read our earlier daily review here.