Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine dismisses Orbán’s unauthorized peace initiative with Russia, rejects claims on Christmas ceasefire

While Hungary’s Prime Minister claims to have proposed a Christmas ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv’s presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn strongly rebukes the unauthorized initiative, emphasizing Ukraine’s need for “real peace, not PR stunts.”
byOlena Mukhina
12/12/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukraine dismisses Orbán’s unauthorized peace initiative with Russia, rejects claims on Christmas ceasefire

Ukrainian Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn says Hungary has not discussed with Ukraine the so-called “Christmas ceasefire” plan allegedly proposed by Viktor Orbán.

On 11 December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he had a phone conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine. In response to the call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that discussions about the war Russia is waging against Ukraine cannot take place without Kyiv’s involvement. On the same day, Orbán stated that he had proposed a “Christmas ceasefire” and a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, which Kyiv rejected.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential adviser said that Hungary didn’t hold such a discussion with Ukraine.

“As usual, Hungary did not discuss anything with Ukraine. As always, Hungary did not inform us about its contacts with Moscow. As always, Ukraine did not authorize Hungary to represent us in any way,” Lytvyn said.

The president’s advisor stressed that negotiations for a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which both sides hope to complete by the end of the year, were ongoing for two weeks. He also said that Ukraine is focused on achieving a full and lasting peace and is working with its partners to achieve it.

“As before, we need real peace, not PR stunts, and reliable security guarantees, not empty talk,” Lytvyn emphasized.

Orbán is known as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies within the European Union. He was the first EU leader to meet with Putin since the full-scale war began. Previously, he opposed sanctions against Russia, claiming they are ineffective.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts