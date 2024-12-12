Ukraine dismisses Orbán’s unauthorized peace initiative with Russia, rejects claims on Christmas ceasefire

Ukrainian Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn says Hungary has not discussed with Ukraine the so-called “Christmas ceasefire” plan allegedly proposed by Viktor Orbán.

On 11 December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he had a phone conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine. In response to the call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that discussions about the war Russia is waging against Ukraine cannot take place without Kyiv’s involvement. On the same day, Orbán stated that he had proposed a “Christmas ceasefire” and a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, which Kyiv rejected.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential adviser said that Hungary didn’t hold such a discussion with Ukraine.

“As usual, Hungary did not discuss anything with Ukraine. As always, Hungary did not inform us about its contacts with Moscow. As always, Ukraine did not authorize Hungary to represent us in any way,” Lytvyn said.

The president’s advisor stressed that negotiations for a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which both sides hope to complete by the end of the year, were ongoing for two weeks. He also said that Ukraine is focused on achieving a full and lasting peace and is working with its partners to achieve it.

“As before, we need real peace, not PR stunts, and reliable security guarantees, not empty talk,” Lytvyn emphasized.

Orbán is known as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies within the European Union. He was the first EU leader to meet with Putin since the full-scale war began. Previously, he opposed sanctions against Russia, claiming they are ineffective.

