Finnish defense ministry blocks sale of six properties to Russian citizens

The Ministry says it has denied permits for two Russian citizens attempting to purchase real estate in Finland, citing national security concerns.
12/12/2024
City of Kokemäki Finland. Illustrative image: Youtube/Kokemäen kaupunki
innish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen has blocked the sale of six properties to Russian citizens, citing national security concerns, the Finnish Ministry of Defense reported on 12 December 2024.

The Ministry did not clarify whether the rejected permits were solely for residential real estate or included properties potentially used for espionage, such as Russia’s frequent practice of placing facilitieslike churches – near military or critical infrastructure to facilitate spying activities.

The ministry issued two negative permit decisions on 10 December 2024 concerning real estate acquisitions by buyers from outside the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). The rejected applications reportedly involved one property in Pargas and five in Kokemäki, with both buyers being Russian citizens.

The Ministry of Defense carefully examines the background of each real estate buyer from outside the EU and EEA. Protecting our national security is particularly important in the current security situation,” Minister Häkkänen said.

According to the Ministry, the negative decisions were based on the Act on Transfers of Real Estate Requiring Special Permission, with authorities determining the transactions could threaten national security and hinder Finland’s defense organization.

Finland’s Defense Ministry noted that the decisions have not yet gained legal force.

In October 2023, the Finnish government announced plans to simplify the confiscation process for Russian-owned apartments, with reports indicating that a significant portion of such properties were vacant and their owners unreachable.

