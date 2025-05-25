Support us on Patreon
Russian navy now guards shadow fleet oil tankers in Gulf of Finland, minister says

Escorting tankers with armed forces is something Finnish officials haven’t seen before.
byYuri Zoria
25/05/2025
4 minute read
Antti Häkkänen, Finland’s Defense Minister. Photo: areena.yle.fi
Russian navy now guards shadow fleet oil tankers in Gulf of Finland, minister says

On 24 May, Finnish defense minister Antti Häkkänen said on YLE’s “Ykkösaamu” program that Russia is now providing military escort to tankers from its shadow fleet in the Gulf of Finland. He described this as a “completely new feature” of Russian activity in the region.

Russia remains a mounting threat to European security, with both conventional and hybrid tactics intensifying since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. European leaders now openly describe Moscow as an “existential threat,” warning of a possible Russian attack on NATO’s eastern flank if Ukraine falls. Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of aging oil tankers has become a central tool for evading Western sanctions and sustaining its war economy, with over 60% of its seaborne crude exports now moved by unregulated, often uninsured vessels operating in legal gray zones. 

While Russian naval and air presence in the area has always been noticeable, Häkkänen emphasized that armed protection of shadow fleet tankers through the narrow maritime passage is unprecedented. According to Häkkänen,

“However, a new feature is that Russia is protecting tankers from its shadow fleet in the narrow passage of the Gulf of Finland. There is military escort and the presence of armed forces. This is a completely new development.”

Airspace breach confirmed near Finland’s Porvoo

The Finnish Defense Ministry reported on 23 May that two Russian military aircraft violated Finland’s airspace near the city of Porvoo. This breach adds to a recent series of aggressive incidents at sea and in the air.

According to YLE, MTV Uutiset also reported a rise in Russian military traffic in the Gulf of Finland, citing naval sources. This comes as further confirmation of escalating regional tensions.

Last week, an incident occurred involving a vessel linked to the Russian shadow fleet that failed to comply with directives from Estonian authorities. At the same time, a Russian fighter jet was observed in the vicinity.

Russia is also significantly increasing its military presence near Finland’s eastern frontier. Recent images aired on Swedish television from Kamyanka, Severomorsk, and Petrozavodsk show what appear to be large-scale deployments. 

Finland says situation remains stable

Despite the growing Russian military activity, Häkkänen stressed there is no immediate threat to Finland.

“I don’t see any direct threat to Finland. But Russia is strengthening its military capabilities and is an aggressive and dangerous neighbor to all of Europe, that’s clear,” he said.

 

