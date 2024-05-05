European agencies sound alarm over Russian sabotage plots, FT says

According to assessments shared with the Financial Times by three different European countries, evidence is mounting that Russia has begun ramping up preparations for covert violent sabotage operations on European soil, with little concern over potential civilian casualties. The assessments indicate that Kremlin agents are preparing for covert bombings, arson, and attacks on infrastructure.

The escalating threats are seen as part of a broader Russian campaign to exert maximum pressure on the West through multiple means, including disinformation, cyberattacks, and now physical sabotage. Intelligence officials believe Russia feels “emboldened” and is pushing boundaries harder in Europe.

“We assess the risk of state-controlled acts of sabotage to be significantly increased,” Thomas Haldenwang, head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, told a recent security conference. He stated that Russia now seems comfortable carrying out operations in Europe “with a high potential for damage.”

The warnings come amid a series of suspected Russian sabotage incidents across the continent. In Germany, two Russian nationals were arrested last month for allegedly plotting attacks on military and logistics sites. In the UK, two men were charged with setting fire to a warehouse containing Ukrainian aid shipments, accused of working for Russia.

Swedish authorities are also investigating recent railway derailments suspected to be acts of state-backed sabotage, while the Czech Republic claims Russia attempted to destroy signaling systems on its railways. Attacks on officials’ vehicles in Estonia have been attributed to Russian intelligence by local security services.

A senior European government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told FT that intelligence is being shared through NATO of “clear and convincing Russian mischief” that is coordinated and widespread. He added that the time has come to “raise awareness and focus” about the threat of Russian violence in Europe.

NATO issued a statement on 2 May expressing “deep concern” about intensifying “malign activities” by Russia across allied territory.

