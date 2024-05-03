Eng
Esp

NATO allies “deeply concerned” about recent Russian hybrid operations on Allied territory

NATO allies deeply concerned about Russia’s intensifying hybrid campaign across Euro-Atlantic area, condemning malign activities, expressing solidarity with affected allies.
byYuri Zoria
03/05/2024
1 minute read
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters. Photo: nato.int
On 2 May, the North Atlantic Council has issued a statement condemning Russia’s “intensifying campaign of activities” carried out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on NATO territory and through proxies. The statement expresses “deep concern” over Russia’s hybrid actions, which it describes as “a threat to Allied security.”

According to the statement, these actions include “sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations.” It notes that multiple individuals have been investigated and charged in connection with “hostile state activity affecting Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The NATO allies declare their support and solidarity with the affected countries. The statement says, “We will act individually and collectively to address these actions, and will continue to coordinate closely.” It adds that NATO will “continue to boost our resilience and to apply and enhance the tools at our disposal to counter and contest Russian hybrid actions.”

The statement condemns Russia’s behavior, stating,

“We condemn Russia’s behaviour, and we call on Russia to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs. Russia’s actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine.”

