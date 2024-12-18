Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Czech Senate unanimously recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

In a historic vote, the Czech Senate unanimously recognized the 1944 Soviet deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide, joining several other nations in acknowledging this dark chapter of World War II.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/12/2024
2 minute read
A photograph depicting the session on the vote in the Czech Senate. Photo via Facebook/Mezentseva.
Czech Senate unanimously recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

On 18 December 2024, the Czech Republic voted to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars by the Soviet Union in May 1944 as an act of genocide.

This historical recognition by another European nation not only validates the suffering of nearly half a million Crimean Tatars who were forcibly expelled from their homeland—resulting in thousands of deaths—but also strengthens international solidarity against similar acts of ethnic persecution.

As reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Maria Mezentseva, the vote in the Senate was unanimous.

A screen in the Czech Senate depicting the status of the vote. Photo via Mezentseva/Facebook.
A screen in the Czech Senate depicting the status of the vote. Photo via Mezentseva/Facebook.

The website of the senate says that 76 senators were present. Seventy of them voted in favor, four abstained, and no one voted against.

Mezentseva added that the delegation invited Mustafa Dzhemilev, Ukraine’s Commissioner for the Crimean Tatar People, to speak, and that the Senate gave him a standing ovation.

In 1944 during the Second World War, Soviet authorities implemented a campaign of ethnic cleansing and severe repression on the Crimean Tatar community, deporting a large number of people from the Crimean Peninsula.

By the end of the deportation, not a single Crimean Tatar lived in Crimea, and 80,000 houses and 360,000 acres of land were left abandoned. Nearly 8,000 Crimean Tatars died during the deportation, and tens of thousands subsequently perished due to the harsh living conditions in which they were forced to live during their exile.

Earlier, countries such as Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, Poland and Estonia have also officially recognized the repression of Crimean Tatars during the Second World War as an act of genocide.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!