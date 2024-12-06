Eng
Military resistance of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars claims sabotage on railroad between Moscow and Kursk Oblast

A Ukrainian partisan group claimed responsibility for burning a relay box on a crucial railway line connecting Moscow and Kursk Oblast.
by Maria Tril
06/12/2024
1 minute read
Credit: The Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh
The Ukrainian partisan resistance Atesh reported a strategic railway sabotage operation targeting a critical transportation route connecting Moscow with Kursk Oblast.

The group claims in its Telegram channel their agent burned a relay box in the Chekhov district of Moscow Oblast, deliberately disrupting logistics for Russian military forces.

Disrupting logistics for Russian military forces within Russia is crucial for Ukraine’s defense as it directly undermines the combat effectiveness by hindering their supply of ammunition, food, and equipment. Targeting Russian logistics contributes to a longer-term strategy of attrition, eroding Russia’s capacity to sustain military operations.

According to Atesh’s statement, the operation was specifically designed to impede fuel and military equipment supplies intended for Russian troops at the front line.

“Our agent successfully burned the relay box in the Chekhov area of Moscow Oblast on the key railway line connecting Moscow with Kursk Oblast,” the organization reported.

The partisan group positioned the action as part of their broader strategy of targeting Russian infrastructure.

“We continue to work on all directions, striking the Russia’s rear. Every our step brings us closer to our common victory over the Putin regime!” said in the statement.

Earlier in September 2024, Ukrainian resistence movement eliminated a high-ranking Russian military officer responsible for drone operations in Moscow Oblast, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources. 

