Ukrainian missile strikes deep into occupied Crimea sowing “panic” among Russians – osint analyst says

By bombarding Crimean bases with a diverse missile arsenal, Ukrainian forces aim to create vulnerabilities in Russian air defense deployments across the 800-mile front.
Maria Tril
02/12/2024
Belbek
Illustrative photo. Smoke in the direction of the Belbek airfield near occupied Sevastopol. Source: Telegram/Krymskiy Veter
The Ukrainian assault, targeting strategic locations in Russian-occupied Crimea, caused “panic” as debris is hitting targets, the Estonian analyst WarTranslated said in X.

Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated strike against Russian bases in occupied Crimea, deploying at least 40 deep-strike munitions across multiple weapon systems. The assault targeted strategic locations including Belbek air base and the Nakhimov Naval Academy, with visible smoke rising from the targeted sites. The attacks suggest significant impact on Russian military infrastructure.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military assembled an unprecedented mix of weaponry for this single operation. The arsenal included British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles launched by Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, converted S-200 air-defense missiles, intelligence directorate strike drones, and unidentified ballistic missiles.

“Ukrainian forces continue to leverage Western-provided weapons to conduct strikes using more complex strike packages against military objects in Russia’s deep rear,” ISW noted.

The Kremlin claimed to have intercepted 25 drones, but if true, this would still mean over a dozen missiles or drones successfully penetrated defenses.

The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies assessed that the strike’s primary purpose was strategic, in particular, to compell Russian forces to reallocate air-defense assets to Crimea.

This potential redeployment could create vulnerabilities in Russian air defenses along the 800-mile front line, particularly benefiting Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast, where they are significantly outnumbered.

The attack appears designed to create tactical advantages in other critical areas, such as Kursk, where 20,000 Ukrainian troops are currently holding ground against 60,000 Russian and North Korean troops, and in Donetsk Oblast, where a major Russian offensive has been ongoing.

