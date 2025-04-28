North Korea acknowledges participation of its military in Russia’s war against Ukraine

North Korea confirmed sending troops to fight against Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, describing their mission as repelling “Ukrainian invasion” of Russian territory.

The Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea issued a statement praising North Korean combat units for “performing heroic feats” in operations to “annihilate the grave sovereignty infringement by the Ukrainian authorities” in Kursk, according to North Korean state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally ordered the deployment under Article 4 of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty signed with Russia in 2024, according to the statement.

“The operations for liberating the Kursk area to repel the adventurous invasion of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities were victoriously concluded,” the commission claimed in its message to North Korean news outlets on 27 April.

The statement characterized North Korean military involvement as “a sacred mission to further consolidate as firm as a rock the traditional friendship and solidarity” between North Korea and Russia.

Kim Jong Un praised the soldiers’ actions and announced plans to erect a monument in Pyongyang commemorating their service.

The US State Department expressed concern about North Korea’s direct participation in the war. A spokesperson said that Pyongyang should cease military assistance to Russia. The spokesperson added that third countries like North Korea “bear responsibility” for the war.

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported Russian President Putin on 26 April about the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where he specifically acknowledged North Korean military contributions.

Ukraine’s General Staff denied claims that fighting in Kursk has ended, stating that defensive operations in “designated areas” continue. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on 27 April that Ukrainian defense forces are maintaining “active defensive actions” in specified districts of both Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

South Korean intelligence reported in October 2024 that North Korea deployed 1,500 special forces soldiers to Russia and planned to commit 12,000 troops to the war against Ukraine—claims North Korea initially dismissed as “groundless rumors.”

On 11 January 2025, Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk Oblast. President Zelenskyy instructed Ukraine’s Security Service to provide access to these prisoners. South Korea has expressed willingness to accept the captured North Korean soldiers, as it technically considers all North Korean residents as its citizens.

