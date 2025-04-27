Support us on Patreon
Pistorius says Trump peace plan would mean Ukraine capitulation

The German Defense Minister rejected Trump’s peace plan suggesting Ukraine cede Crimea and occupied areas, emphasizing that Ukraine could have agreed to such terms a year ago.
27/04/2025
Donald Trump (L) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at the meeting in Vatican on 26 April 2025. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy Official
Pistorius says Trump peace plan would mean Ukraine capitulation

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on 27 April 2025 that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump’s latest peace proposal, warning it would be akin to “capitulation,” The Telegraph reports.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the war. The US has not publicly revealed the full details of its peace plan. However, according to Axios, Washington suggested freezing the current frontlines and offering “de facto” recognition of Russian control over Ukraine’s Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Speaking to broadcaster ARD, Pistorius emphasized that while Ukraine has long understood that a credible ceasefire might involve some territorial concessions, the latest American proposal went far beyond what is acceptable, as reported by AFP.

But they will certainly not go as far—or should not go as far—as the latest proposal by the American president,” Pistorius said. He added, “Ukraine on its own could have got a year ago what was included in that (Trump) proposal. It is akin to a capitulation. I cannot discern any added value.”

After previously appearing favorable to Moscow during negotiations, Trump indicated a tougher stance toward Vladimir Putin following new Russian missile attacks on civilian areas. Posting on Truth Social on 26 April, Trump wrote,

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently,” threatening new sanctions against Putin.

Trump’s statement came shortly after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St Peter’s Basilica before the funeral of Pope Francis.

