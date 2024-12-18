Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Germany may expand military to 230,000 troops in face of Russian threat

The move reflects broader changes in German politics, where decades of military restraint have given way to more assertive defense policies, though domestic budget challenges and political instability could complicate these plans.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/12/2024
2 minute read
A serviceman of the German Army, or Bundeswehr. Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
A serviceman of the German army, or Bundeswehr. Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Reuters: Germany may expand military to 230,000 troops in face of Russian threat

Germany may increase the size of its armed forces to 230,000, up from the current target of 203,000, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday 18 December, as the NATO alliance looks to boost its strength after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

As Europe’s largest economy and a key NATO member, Germany’s military build-up signals a dramatic departure from its post-Cold War stance of maintaining minimal armed forces. The planned increase comes at a critical time when NATO is reassessing its defensive capabilities and calling for significantly larger forces to counter potential Russian threats.

Reuters notes that Germany’s armed forces, or Bundeswehr, currently has some 180,000 personnel in uniform, around 20,000 short of the current target as it has been struggling for years to recruit people.

“We are planning to raise the number of uniformed personnel to 203,000, and probably heading rather in the direction of 230,000 due to NATO’s capability targets,” Pistorius told parliament in Berlin.

NATO is set to agree new and more demanding targets for the number of allied forces and weapons in 2025, reflecting what the alliance sees as a deterioration of the security situation since Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Reuters has previously reported that NATO planners believe the alliance will need between 35-50 extra brigades to withstand a Russian attack. A brigade consists of 3,000 to 7,000 troops, which would mean anywhere from 105,000 to 350,000 soldiers.

Under this scenario, Germany – which usually provides around 10% of NATO’s capabilities – would need 3-5 extra brigades or 20,000 to 30,000 additional combat troops. That is effectively one more division on top of the three divisions Berlin is working to equip at the moment.

The Defense Ministry in Berlin has declined to comment on classified plans.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government ramped up military spending after the Russian full-scale invasion, bringing its defense spending into line with NATO targets for the first time in decades. But questions remain over how to maintain such spending.

Budget rows toppled Scholz’s three-party coalition in December 2024, precipitating a snap election scheduled for February 2025.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!