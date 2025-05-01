US at UN says burden for ending Russian invasion lies with both Moscow and Kyiv

The United States declared at the United Nations Security Council briefing that the responsibility for ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lies entirely with the two countries involved. The UN Security Council meeting was convened by France, the current Council president, amid intensified Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The announcement follows months of behind-the-scenes US talks with both separately Kyiv and Moscow, amid Trump’s pivot towards Russia, while he is pressing for a ceasefire agreement, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Under Trump, the US initiated direct talks with Russia and began avoiding explicit references to Russia as the aggressor in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, while expressing hope for resuming trade with Moscow once a ceasefire is established.

Speaking on behalf of the US on 29 April in New York, Acting US Alternate Representative John

Kelley said:

“Colleagues, the United States has presented a framework proposal to both Russia and Ukraine that we believe could bring about a durable and lasting peace. The path to peace must begin with a comprehensive ceasefire, immediately stopping the destruction and the bloodshed.”

The US proposal echoes multiple Russian demands, effectively amounting to Ukraine’s capitulation—among them, recognition of Crimea as Russian and the cession of several Ukrainian regions that Moscow does not even fully control. Meanwhile, the proposal imposes no demands on Russia, the aggressor.

The US envoy said that Russia had “regrettably” continued high-profile strikes on Ukraine in recent months, causing civilian deaths, and noted that Trump had urged Moscow to stop. He added that both Russia and the D​PRK had publicly confirmed D​PRK troops were involved, calling it a serious escalation that violated UN resolutions.

“Right now, Russia has a great opportunity to achieve a durable peace. The burden for ending the war rests with Russia and Ukraine,” Kelley said, effectively equating the aggressor with its victim. “It is up to the leaders of both countries to decide whether peace is possible.”

Kelley further speculated that “the benefits for Ukraine and Russia accepting the US proposal are immense. Their economies can begin to grow, their cities to rebuild, and their peoples to heal. Conversely, the risks that accompany more war are immeasurable.”

“The harm would disproportionately fall on ordinary Ukrainian and Russian families, who overwhelmingly desire peace. We urge both Ukraine and Russia to accept peace,” John Kelley noted, not making distinction between the suffering of the Ukrainian people from the ongoing Russian invasion and of the invading force.

Meanwhile, French FM Jean-Noël Barrot called Russian President Vladimir Putin “the only obstacle now to the ceasefire.” He condemned Russia for its war of aggression, saying:

“While it is totally violating international law, Russia would have us believe that is in within its right and that it may lay claim to the Ukrainian territories in the name of the principle of self-determination. But it is a diversion; it is false. What is true is that Russia is violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Russia is attacking its neighbor, and in this war of aggression, it is violating international law and international humanitarian law.“