Macron announces “increased pressure on Russia” in “the next eight to ten days”

French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans to “increase pressure” on the Kremlin in the “next eight to ten days,” according to an interview published by Paris-Match magazine, Le Figaro reports.
On 28 April evening, Macron told Paris-Match:
“We must remain united and dissuasive,” he said, adding he was proud to have “succeeded in putting pressure back on Russia.”
The French president emphasized he wants to “remain cautious” about ceasefire prospects because “part of the equation depends” on Russia.
While Macron expressed hope for a ceasefire between the warring parties — a move sought by the United States, accepted by Ukraine, and supported by European allies but not yet endorsed by Russia — the French president made it clear that further action is imminent: “In the next eight to ten days, we will increase pressure” on the Kremlin, though he did not specify what form this would take.
“It wasn’t fair that pressure was applied only to Ukraine,” Macron insisted, referencing “the difficult Oval Office episode” where the American and Ukrainian presidents had argued in front of cameras from around the world about the war’s outcome.
Macron claimed to have “convinced the Americans of the possibility of escalating threats, and potentially sanctions” against Moscow.