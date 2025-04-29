Macron announces “increased pressure on Russia” in “the next eight to ten days”

French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans to “increase pressure” on the Kremlin in the “next eight to ten days,” according to an interview published by Paris-Match magazine, Le Figaro reports.

The announcement came two days after a diplomatic meeting at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on 26 April that brought together Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral, and the subsequent one-to-one talks of the Ukrainian and American presidents. Trump has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow negotiations, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On 28 April evening, Macron told Paris-Match:

“We must remain united and dissuasive,” he said, adding he was proud to have “succeeded in putting pressure back on Russia.”

The French president emphasized he wants to “remain cautious” about ceasefire prospects because “part of the equation depends” on Russia.

While Macron expressed hope for a ceasefire between the warring parties — a move sought by the United States, accepted by Ukraine, and supported by European allies but not yet endorsed by Russia — the French president made it clear that further action is imminent: “In the next eight to ten days, we will increase pressure” on the Kremlin, though he did not specify what form this would take.

“It wasn’t fair that pressure was applied only to Ukraine,” Macron insisted, referencing “the difficult Oval Office episode” where the American and Ukrainian presidents had argued in front of cameras from around the world about the war’s outcome.

Macron claimed to have “convinced the Americans of the possibility of escalating threats, and potentially sanctions” against Moscow.