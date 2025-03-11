Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine downs most Russian explosive drones, Moscow’s other attacks kill two civilians

Of 126 drones, 35 crashed and air defenders shot down 79. Meanwhile, a Russian bomb struck Siversk, causing civilian casualties, with more reported in Kherson and Sumy Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
11/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldier from a mobile fire group shooting down a Russian Shahed-series drone in Sumy Oblast.
Illustrative image. Ukrainian soldier from a mobile fire group shooting down a Russian Shahed-series drone in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Telegram/Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Ukraine downs most Russian explosive drones, Moscow’s other attacks kill two civilians

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile and 79 attack drones during a massive Russian overnight assault targeting 11 regions on 11 March, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Other Russian attacks killed and injured civilians.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog area in Russia and 126 Shahed-type attack drones along with various decoy drones from multiple launch locations, including Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. The attack began at 19:00 on 10 March.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Air Force stated in their morning update.

By 08:00, the military confirmed the downing of an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 Shahed-type and other attack drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts. Additionally, 35 decoy drones were lost from radar tracking without causing any damage, according to the report.

The Air Forces data suggest that at least 12 Russian drones may have reached their intended targets.

The Air Force noted that Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts suffered damage from the attack.

In Odesa, Russian attack drones caused fires at a private residential house, a children’s toy warehouse, and a fuel tank, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Oblast Military Administration. Meanwhile, in Kyiv Oblast the drone attack damaged several detached houses and cars, according to the police.

Local authorities did not report significant damage or civilian casualties linked to the Russian drone attack in other regions.

Other attacks

On 11 March morning, Russian forces carried out additional attacks, causing civilian casualties across Ukraine.

In Kherson, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a cyclist. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital with concussion, mine-explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds, according to Myroslav Mrochko, head of the City Military Administration.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was wounded during shelling of the Khotyn community, with houses and vehicles also damaged, the Oblast Military Administration reported. The wounded person later died on the way to the hospital, according to Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Oblast Military Administration. Additionally. Six police officers were injured in an FPV drone attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on an apartment building in Siversk on 11 March, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Oblast Military Administration. Preliminary reports indicated one person was killed and four others were wounded.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts