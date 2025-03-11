Ukraine downs most Russian explosive drones, Moscow’s other attacks kill two civilians

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile and 79 attack drones during a massive Russian overnight assault targeting 11 regions on 11 March, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Other Russian attacks killed and injured civilians.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog area in Russia and 126 Shahed-type attack drones along with various decoy drones from multiple launch locations, including Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. The attack began at 19:00 on 10 March.

“The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Air Force stated in their morning update.

By 08:00, the military confirmed the downing of an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 Shahed-type and other attack drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts. Additionally, 35 decoy drones were lost from radar tracking without causing any damage, according to the report.

The Air Forces data suggest that at least 12 Russian drones may have reached their intended targets.

The Air Force noted that Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts suffered damage from the attack.

In Odesa, Russian attack drones caused fires at a private residential house, a children’s toy warehouse, and a fuel tank, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Oblast Military Administration. Meanwhile, in Kyiv Oblast the drone attack damaged several detached houses and cars, according to the police.

Local authorities did not report significant damage or civilian casualties linked to the Russian drone attack in other regions.

Other attacks

On 11 March morning, Russian forces carried out additional attacks, causing civilian casualties across Ukraine.

In Kherson, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a cyclist. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital with concussion, mine-explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds, according to Myroslav Mrochko, head of the City Military Administration.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was wounded during shelling of the Khotyn community, with houses and vehicles also damaged, the Oblast Military Administration reported. The wounded person later died on the way to the hospital, according to Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Oblast Military Administration. Additionally. Six police officers were injured in an FPV drone attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on an apartment building in Siversk on 11 March, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Oblast Military Administration. Preliminary reports indicated one person was killed and four others were wounded.

