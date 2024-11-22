Eng
According to Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, Russia’s choice to use it in a non-nuclear configuration is meant as a warning to frighten Ukraine and the West.
byBenjamin Looijen
22/11/2024
2 minute read
Illustrative image of a Russian ICBM launcher. Photo via Wikimedia.
Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reveals details of ballistic missile used by Russia on Dnipro

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has clarified what type of missile Russia has used in the strike on Dnipro, on 21 November.

The deployment of Russia’s experimental Kedr missile system in Dnipro marks a significant escalation in the type of weapons Russia is willing to use against Ukraine. This Russian attack is part of a broader strategy aimed at terrorizing civilians and demoralizing the population through deliberate strikes on residential areas and energy infrastructure. Russia has never used ICBMs against Ukraine before.

According to the intelligence agency, Russian forces used a ballistic missile, the so-called ”Kedr” missile system. The agency notes that the flight time of the missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan Oblast to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

The missile was equipped with six warheads, each equipped with six submunitions. The speed on the final section of the trajectory was over 11 Mach.

Several enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile system:

  • – JSC Corporation Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering (Moscow);
  • – JSC Federal Research and Production Center ”Titan-Barricades” (Volgograd);
  • – JSC Main Special Design Bureau ”Prozhektor” (Moscow);
  • – JSC Concern Sozvezdiye (Voronezh);
  • – JSC Research and Production Enterprise Spetsenergomechanika (Moscow);
  • – LLC Research Center for Special Equipment and Conversion ‘Continent (Moscow).

Tests of the Kedr missile system took place at the 4th State Central Interspecies Test Site of the Russian Federation (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast) in October 2023 and June 2024.

As of October of this year, Russia was to produce two experimental samples of the Kedr missile system, according to the head of the intelligence agency Kyrylo Budanov. He noted that “Oreshnik” (as Putin called the missile that attacked Dnipro) is the name of a research work, “it’s just a code.”

“The system itself is called Kedr. It is an experimental system. Let’s just say it’s a medium-range ballistic missile. A nuclear weapons carrier. The fact that they used it in a non-nuclear version is, as they say, a warning from them that they have not gone completely crazy,” Budanov said.

