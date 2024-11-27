Eng
US: North Korea to transfer new batches of ballistic missiles and heavy equipment to Russia

Russia has received over 18,000 containers of ammunition and more than 100 ballistic missiles from North Korea, with more shipments in preparation, according to US intelligence shared at the UN Security Council.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
2 minute read
ballistic missiles north korea
Launch of the KN-23 ballistic missile in North Korea. Photo from open sources
The United States intelligence indicated that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the UN Security Council.

North Korea and Russia have intensified cooperation following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, signing an agreement that obligates each party to provide immediate military assistance to the other in case of armed aggression.

Wood also said that significant numbers of 170mm long-range self-propelled artillery and 240mm multiple rocket launcher systems of North Korean origin are beginning to be used in the Russian war against Ukraine.

According to Wood, Russia received over 18,000 containers of ammunition and related equipment from North Korea last year, along with “more than 100 ballistic missiles” that were used to strike Ukrainian cities.

In exchange for military aid, Moscow has provided Pyongyang with air defense systems, fuel, technology and dual-use equipment, Wood said.

The US diplomat called on China to leverage its influence over North Korea to prevent further escalation.

“China has influence and capabilities when it comes to the D​PRK, and it needs to use this influence urgently to prevent further escalation of the war,” he said.

North Korea’s military support for Russia has intensified significantly amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Recent reports indicate that North Korea has supplied over 100 ballistic missiles, specifically the KN-23 and KN-24 models, to Russia. This assistance began in earnest around August 2023, coinciding with a period of heightened military activity in Ukraine, and has become crucial for replenishing Russia’s dwindling stockpiles of weaponry.

In addition to missile supplies, North Korea has reportedly deployed more than 10,000 troops to Russia, particularly in the Kursk region.

Read also:

