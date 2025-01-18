Russian ballistic morning attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 3

Four people died and three were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 18 January, Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.

Russian forces launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 39 drones at Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force of Ukraine. Air defense intercepted two ballistic missiles and 24 drones.

The first air raid alert in Kyiv started at 00:03. Two more followed at 04:54 and after a series of explosions in the morning, reports Suspilne news agency.

Debris from intercepted missiles fell in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. The impacts damaged a water supply pipeline, causing flooding. Emergency crews contained the water supply damage by 8:00, but some residents remain without water, the Kyiv City Administration reports.

The attack damaged a non-residential building, a business center, and a store in Shevchenkivskyi district. Ten cars were damaged and three caught fire, according to the State Emergency Service.

Lukianivska metro station closed after missile fragments damaged its glass entrance. Trains now pass through without stopping.

Additional missile debris landed in Desnianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, Tkachenko said.

Emergency teams of 84 rescuers with 22 special vehicles are working at the impact sites.

In early January 2025, Russia launched over 300 drones and 20 missiles within just three days on Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries, particularly in Kyiv and Kherson oblasts. Continuous shelling and drone strikes have led to significant damage to infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia on 17 January. The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 10, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Two more people are reported missing, the regional National Police reported.

