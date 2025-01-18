Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s sanctions chief says foreign parts found in all Russian weapons

Ukraine identifies 2,800 foreign components in Russian weapons systems as sanctions pressure mounts, forcing Chinese manufacturers to halt supplies amid Moscow’s growing isolation.
byOlena Mukhina
18/01/2025
russian drones attack ukraine's northern regions ukrainian mobile fire unit shoots down shahed kamikaze serhii naiev/tb illustrative serhiy
Ukrainian mobile fire unit shoots down Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Serhii Naiev/TB. Illustrative photo.
Ukrainian Presidential Envoy on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk told Ukrinform in an interview that any Russian weapon system cannot function without foreign components.

Since 2022, Ukrainian authorities have identified nearly 2,800 foreign components across various Russian military systems, including missiles and drones, with US companies supplying the majority of these parts.

Vlasiuk emphasized that no Russian weapon can operate without imported components. At the same time, he noted that sanctions are working and harming Russia’s economy.

“Sanctions are working. This is clearly evident from the state of the Russian economy. They are facing numerous challenges, even in sectors unrelated to the military-industrial complex,” he said.

According to Vlasiuk, inflation in Russia is rising, interest rates are high, and the country struggles to secure funding or access Western and foreign components.

“Russia hasn’t produced a single fully functional aircraft in three years. Industries that were historically profitable have now become unprofitable. It is a direct consequence of sanctions,” he explained.

Vlasiuk also revealed that, based on recent documents, a Chinese manufacturer informed its Russian partners that sanctions prevented them from delivering specific goods.

“Sanctions may be the only effective alternative to weapons for stopping aggression and the aggressor. The results are promising,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a new section on the War & Sanctions portal featuring data on Russian weapons and military equipment manufacturers.

The first category covers producers of unmanned aerial vehicles, which are used in the war against Ukraine. This section includes details of the companies, the range of drones they manufacture, a general description of their activities, and a list of affiliated companies. Navigation is available by both companies and UAV models. Some entries also provide links to lists of foreign equipment used by Russian companies, along with the identified component base of UAV models used against Ukraine.

