Ukrainian intelligence unmasks network of 79 Russian weapons behind drone attacks

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) has launched a new section on the War & Sanctions portal featuring data on Russian weapons and military equipment manufacturers. The first category covers producers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are used in the war against Ukraine.

Russian forces have been launching drone attacks on Ukrainian cities almost nightly. Iranian-designed Shahed drones are relatively inexpensive to produce compared to traditional missiles, allowing Russia to conduct sustained operations without depleting its more expensive missile stockpiles. The primary targets of these drone strikes include civilian infrastructure and critical facilities across Ukraine, aiming to cause disruption and terror among the population.

This UAV section includes details of the companies, the range of drones they manufacture, a general description of their activities, and a list of affiliated companies. Navigation is available by both companies and UAV models. Some entries also provide links to lists of foreign equipment used by Russian companies, along with the identified component base of UAV models used against Ukraine.

Today, the HUR published the first set of data on 79 Russian enterprises involved in the production and supply of UAVs for Moscow’s war machine.

Among these are companies manufacturing Russian versions of Iranian Shahed-136 drones – Heran and Harpia – including PJSC OEZ PPT Alabuga, LLC Albatross, JSC NIEMZ Kupol, and other enterprises engaged in producing these UAVs and their components.

The section also includes the Zala Aero group, part of the Kalashnikov Concern, which produces the Lancet loitering munition and Zala reconnaissance drones.

Additionally, the section features manufacturers of multi-role Russian UAVs, including Orion and Altair by JSC Kronstadt and JSC Ural Civil Aviation Plant.

The HUR also reported on FPV drone manufacturers supplying their products directly to Russian units in Ukraine, organizing fundraising efforts, pilot schools in temporarily occupied territories, and customizing their products at the request of the Russian military.

The database will be updated regularly. Future updates will also include other categories, such as missile manufacturers that Russia uses to target Ukrainian cities.

The HUR has called for the international community to synchronize and intensify efforts against Russian “death merchants” by applying sanctions, restricting supplies, and tightening control and accountability.

“Anyone involved in the killings and terrorizing of Ukrainians will not be forgotten and will not go unpunished,” emphasizes the intelligence agency.

Read also: