Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian intelligence unmasks network of 79 Russian weapons behind drone attacks

Russian companies are mass-producing Iranian-designed attack drones for strikes on Ukrainian cities, using thousands of foreign components to sustain a cost-effective terror campaign against civilian infrastructure.
byOlena Mukhina
13/01/2025
2 minute read
ukrainian shahed-hunter mobile group ukraine's air command south shaheds air defense missiles
Ukrainian “Shahed-hunter” mobile group. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Command South.
Ukrainian intelligence unmasks network of 79 Russian weapons behind drone attacks

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) has launched a new section on the War & Sanctions portal featuring data on Russian weapons and military equipment manufacturers. The first category covers producers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are used in the war against Ukraine.

Russian forces have been launching drone attacks on Ukrainian cities almost nightly. Iranian-designed Shahed drones are relatively inexpensive to produce compared to traditional missiles, allowing Russia to conduct sustained operations without depleting its more expensive missile stockpiles. The primary targets of these drone strikes include civilian infrastructure and critical facilities across Ukraine, aiming to cause disruption and terror among the population.

This UAV section includes details of the companies, the range of drones they manufacture, a general description of their activities, and a list of affiliated companies. Navigation is available by both companies and UAV models. Some entries also provide links to lists of foreign equipment used by Russian companies, along with the identified component base of UAV models used against Ukraine.

Today, the HUR published the first set of data on 79 Russian enterprises involved in the production and supply of UAVs for Moscow’s war machine.

Among these are companies manufacturing Russian versions of Iranian Shahed-136 drones – Heran and Harpia – including PJSC OEZ PPT Alabuga, LLC Albatross, JSC NIEMZ Kupol, and other enterprises engaged in producing these UAVs and their components.

The section also includes the Zala Aero group, part of the Kalashnikov Concern, which produces the Lancet loitering munition and Zala reconnaissance drones.

Additionally, the section features manufacturers of multi-role Russian UAVs, including Orion and Altair by JSC Kronstadt and JSC Ural Civil Aviation Plant.

The HUR also reported on FPV drone manufacturers supplying their products directly to Russian units in Ukraine, organizing fundraising efforts, pilot schools in temporarily occupied territories, and customizing their products at the request of the Russian military.

The database will be updated regularly. Future updates will also include other categories, such as missile manufacturers that Russia uses to target Ukrainian cities.

The HUR has called for the international community to synchronize and intensify efforts against Russian “death merchants” by applying sanctions, restricting supplies, and tightening control and accountability.

“Anyone involved in the killings and terrorizing of Ukrainians will not be forgotten and will not go unpunished,” emphasizes the intelligence agency.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts