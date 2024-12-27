Eng
HIMARS strike eliminates three Russian captains at Zaporizhzhia command meeting

Drone attacks on rescue teams followed the strikes.
byOlena Mukhina
27/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
On 27 December, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) reported that Ukrainian forces killed three Russian army captains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As of late December 2024, approximately 73% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under Russian occupation. Reports indicate that Russian troops are preparing for renewed assaults in the region, deploying assault groups to frontline positions amid ongoing preparations for a potential offensive. In response to these threats, Ukraine has completed extensive fortifications in the area.

HUR, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone units, and the Tavria operational military grouping took part in the operation.

A Zaporizhzhia Oblast operation killed three Russian army captains. Image: HUR

The intelligence agency obtained information about a planned meeting of officers from the 4th Guards Military Base of the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The HUR developed an operation plan, which was later supported by other agencies. As soon as the Russian field briefing began, Ukrainian forces struck the gathering of occupiers and their equipment with HIMARS. When the evacuation group arrived, Ukrainian strike drones attacked the Russians.

The successful operation took down:

  • Captain Dmytro Nahornyi, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces
  • Captain Hryhorii Krokhmaliov, deputy chief of staff for intelligence and chief of intelligence for the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces
  • Captain Yurii Fomin, commander of the anti-aircraft battery of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Russian Armed Forces

Additionally, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five Russian military vehicles.

Earlier, HUR said a unit of a Russian An-72 military transport plane blew up at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow Oblast.

The An-72 is a Soviet transport aircraft, developed by Antonov, Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing company. The plane is used mainly by the military. The Ostafyevo airfield is located over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine’s border.

Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of An-72 Aircraft at airbase in Moscow Oblast

