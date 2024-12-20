Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of An-72 Aircraft at airbase in Moscow Oblast

Russian military transport An-72 exploded at Ostafyevo airfield near Moscow, causing $4.5M in damage.
byMaria Tril
20/12/2024
1 minute read
Russian-An-72 plane
Russian An-72 military transport plane. Credit: military Wiki
Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of An-72 Aircraft at airbase in Moscow Oblast

A unit of a Russian An-72 military transport plane blew up at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow Oblast, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on 20 December.

The Ukrainian military has increasingly focused on striking Russian air assets as a strategic move to diminish Russia’s aerial capabilities since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The An-72 is a Soviet transport aircraft, developed by Antonov, Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing company. The plane is used mainly by the military. The Ostafyevo airfield is located over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine’s border.

The incident occurred a week ago, on 12 December, at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow Oblast – the main power unit of an An-72 military transport aircraft belonging to the Russia’s navy, according to the Ukraine’s Intelligence.

The HUR emphasized that the approximate cost of such an aircraft is about $4.5 million.

“There will be just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people,” the intelligence agency reported.

Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed several helicopters during key operations throughout 2022 and 2023.

On 11 November 2024, HUR claimed responsibility for setting a Mi-24 attack helicopter ablaze at an airbase in Moscow Oblast.

On 27 July 2024, Ukrainian drones attacked the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, claiming to have destroyed three Russian Army helicopters.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!