Russia attacks Kyiv with 8 missiles, causing casualties, fires, damage to civilian infrastructure

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on the early morning of 20 December, with multiple explosions reported around 7 am local time, according to regional administration reports.



The attack likely involved Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles and Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, local Telegram channels reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported one fatality in the Holosiivskyi district. Kyiv City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that the attack injured nine people, with four hospitalized, and confirmed one death.

Missile debris fell across four districts – Holosiivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi – causing multiple fires and infrastructure damage, according to the state emergency.

In Holosiivskyi district, officials reported five vehicles caught fire and a gas pipe was damaged. A separate strike in the same district caused a fire on the 13th floor of a building, with structural collapse blocking access to the 15th floor. The State Emergency also reported one death in the district.

In Solomyanskyi district, falling debris sparked a fire in a three-story building, which was extinguished after burning approximately 15 square meters.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, fires broke out across 100 square meters of an administrative building, with search operations ongoing for victims.

Mayor Klitchko said that the attack damaged the heating main in Holosiivskyi district. Some 630 residential buildings, 16 medical institutions, 17 schools and 13 kindergartens are without heat.

Read also: