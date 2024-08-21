Russian troops shell Malokaterinovka village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring four children

The number of casualties from a Russian strike on a children’s cafe in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 August has risen to nine, with one child killed, according to Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov.

According to Fedorov, a 14-year-old boy died, and six more children were injured – boys aged 17, 16, 15, 14 and girls aged 10 and 11. A 28-year-old man and women aged 18 and 45 were also reportedly injured.

The Office of the Prosecutor General specified that Russian forces struck the children’s cafe in the village of Malokaterinovka near Zaporizhzhia around 5:40 pm.

“The blast wave and debris damaged private houses. The body of a man killed during the Russian attack was found in one of them. One woman was injured,” Fedorov said.

Fedorov also wrote that Russian troops fired 303 times on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the last day. There were reportedly ten reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons – strike UAVs, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launchers. The Russian leadership denies that the Russian army deliberately struck civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water supply facilities.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations qualify these strikes as war crimes of the Russian Federation and emphasize that they are deliberate in nature.

