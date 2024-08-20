Donetsk police to search for parents refusing to evacuate their children amid constant Russian shelling

Ukrainian police will search for parents hiding their children from evacuation in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, says the acting head of the city’s military administration, Yurii Tretiak, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The official reveals that around 16,000 people, including nearly 1,000 children, remain in the city.

“We know cases when parents are hiding their children from the evacuation. Today, we are meeting with the police to discuss how to work with such individuals. We will conduct house-to-house visits, especially in those parts of the city under daily attacks,” said Tretiak.

The front line is currently less than five kilometers from Myrnohrad. Therefore, the city’s community head urges residents to evacuate as soon as possible, as the situation will only worsen.

“It is life under constant shelling, possibly without water and electricity. So, I appeal to the residents of Myrnohrad and the community: don’t wait. It won’t get any better,” he added.

The regional military administration also mentioned that an evacuation train departs from Donetsk Oblast to Rivne Oblast every eight days. Upon arrival, evacuees can receive financial compensation and get free housing. Another free train evacuates people from the front lines zone to the Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, while Ukrainians are also accommodated in the Poltava region.

