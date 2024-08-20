Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Donetsk police to search for parents refusing to evacuate their children amid constant Russian shelling

Acting head of the city’s military administration, Yuriy Tretyak, has urged residents to leave immediately as the situation deteriorates.
byOlena Mukhina
20/08/2024
1 minute read
myrnohrad donetsk oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on 14 July 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency
Donetsk police to search for parents refusing to evacuate their children amid constant Russian shelling

Ukrainian police will search for parents hiding their children from evacuation in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, says the acting head of the city’s military administration, Yurii Tretiak, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The official reveals that around 16,000 people, including nearly 1,000 children, remain in the city.

“We know cases when parents are hiding their children from the evacuation. Today, we are meeting with the police to discuss how to work with such individuals. We will conduct house-to-house visits, especially in those parts of the city under daily attacks,” said Tretiak.

The front line is currently less than five kilometers from Myrnohrad. Therefore, the city’s community head urges residents to evacuate as soon as possible, as the situation will only worsen.

“It is life under constant shelling, possibly without water and electricity. So, I appeal to the residents of Myrnohrad and the community: don’t wait. It won’t get any better,” he added.

The regional military administration also mentioned that an evacuation train departs from Donetsk Oblast to Rivne Oblast every eight days. Upon arrival, evacuees can receive financial compensation and get free housing. Another free train evacuates people from the front lines zone to the Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, while Ukrainians are also accommodated in the Poltava region.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts