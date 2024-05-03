Ukrainian defenders target Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems, ammo depots, air defense system over last day

During the last 24 hours, 134 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian troops on the front lines, according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces repelled a large number of attacks on the Avdiivka fronts, where fighting is most intensified.

Overall, the enemy launched three missile assaults, 70 aerial strikes, and 116 times shelled Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas. The attacks resulted in the destruction or damage of various civilian infrastructure objects, including high-rise buildings, said the General Staff.

Over 120 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi fronts, the enemy maintains a military presence in border regions, conducting reconnaissance and sabotage operations to hinder the movement of Ukrainian military personnel and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

Ukraine successfully repelled 12 attacks on the Kupiansk front, including those that occurred near Novoehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka villages in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka settlement in Luhansk Oblast.

Similarly, on the Lyman front, Ukraine thwarted 15 enemy attacks near Hrekivka, the Nevsky and the Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk Oblast, and Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine successfully repelled 22 attacks, and on the Avdiivka front – 50 attacks in different areas, including Arkhangelske, Sokil, Semenivka, and Novooleksandrivka villages.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces made 16 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. In Kherson Oblast, Russia persistently tries to dislodge Ukrainian armed forces from bridgeheads along the left bank of the Dnipro River, launching eight unsuccessful attacks on its positions.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defense aviation targeted 11 areas of enemy concentration, two anti-aircraft missile systems, two ammunition depots, one air defense system, and two artillery systems.

