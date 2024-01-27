Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

British Intel: Avdiivka likely to remain in Ukrainian control over coming weeks

Russian forces are trying to bypass Ukrainian defenses and enter Avdiivka. However, Ukrainian forces would remain in control over Avdiivka in the near future, as the main supply route remains undamaged and Ukrainian forces make local counter-attacks in the area.
byMaria Tril
27/01/2024
2 minute read
Avdiivka
Assessed control of terrain around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Credit: ISW
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian counter-attacks are holding Russian forces from progressing further within Avdiivka, Donetsk oblast, the UK Defense Ministry reported on 27 January.

According to the British Defense Ministry, Avdiivka will likely remain in Ukrainian control over the coming weeks, as “the main supply route remains intact and Ukrainian forces make local counter-attacks.”

Russian forces continue attempting to bypass Ukrainian fortifications by entering the city edges via service tunnels. The UK intel said that this is a method of infiltration they have been trying since October 2023, the time Russian forces started their offensive operation on Avdiivka.

The UK intel said that Avdiivka is still the main priority for Russian forces.

“The Russians are mounting a three-pronged attack to encircle the city from the south and north, and also fighting on the outskirts of the eastern quarter of Avdiivka city itself,” they tweeted.

Russian forces have suffered heavy personnel and armoured vehicle losses, frequently caused by Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle munitions.

The British intel also reported that Russia continues its offensive across multiple axes, aligning with its strategic objective to capture the Donbas.

Russian forces captured the village of Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast on 21 January and Vesele near Bakhmut on 18 January. However, the UK intel reported that these are “strategically insignificant.”

Vesele had a pre-war population of 102, and Krokhmalne had 45.

“This represents a continuation of Russia’s minor incremental gains whilst Ukraine focuses on active defense,” British Ministry reported.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts