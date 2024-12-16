Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

General Staff: Russian forces assault southeastern Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast

Russian military forces are mounting an aggressive assault on Kurakhove’s southeastern outskirts, seeking to capture critical infrastructure.
byMaria Tril
16/12/2024
2 minute read
kurakhove
The Deep State map shows the situation in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast as of 16 December 2024.
General Staff: Russian forces assault southeastern Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast

Russian military forces are conducting intensive assault operations on the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove, aiming to capture a road junction and a residential quarter in the city’s southern part, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on the evening of 15 December.

The Kurakhove direction remains one of the most challenging point on the front. Kurakhove serves as a critical logistical center for Ukrainian forces in southern Donbas. Capturing the town would allow Russian troops to disrupt supply routes essential for sustaining Ukrainian military operations in the oblast.

The General Staff reported that the Russian military is pursuing multiple strategic objectives, including, сapturing key administrative and industrial facilities in the city’s central area, attempting capturing the city using diversionary and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), and deploying personnel disguised as civilians to achieve tactical advantages

“It is important for Russians to level the line of defense, which would allow them to regroup – withdraw some units for restoration and then concentrate them for further offensive on this section of the front, as well as on the Pokrovskyi direction,” Nazар Voloshyn, spokesperson for the operational-strategic troops grouping Khortytsia said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction and around Kurakhove as “difficult” after hearing a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The project Deep State reports that Russia has intensified pressure on the northern part of Kurakhove approximately since 27 November.

The analytical project reported on 14 December that Russian forces are progressively occupying the central part of Kurahove. Photographic evidence reportedly shows a Russian flag on the city council building, symbolizing their current territorial gains.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts