Russian military forces are conducting intensive assault operations on the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove, aiming to capture a road junction and a residential quarter in the city’s southern part, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on the evening of 15 December.

The Kurakhove direction remains one of the most challenging point on the front. Kurakhove serves as a critical logistical center for Ukrainian forces in southern Donbas. Capturing the town would allow Russian troops to disrupt supply routes essential for sustaining Ukrainian military operations in the oblast.

The General Staff reported that the Russian military is pursuing multiple strategic objectives, including, сapturing key administrative and industrial facilities in the city’s central area, attempting capturing the city using diversionary and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), and deploying personnel disguised as civilians to achieve tactical advantages

“It is important for Russians to level the line of defense, which would allow them to regroup – withdraw some units for restoration and then concentrate them for further offensive on this section of the front, as well as on the Pokrovskyi direction,” Nazар Voloshyn, spokesperson for the operational-strategic troops grouping Khortytsia said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction and around Kurakhove as “difficult” after hearing a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The project Deep State reports that Russia has intensified pressure on the northern part of Kurakhove approximately since 27 November.

The analytical project reported on 14 December that Russian forces are progressively occupying the central part of Kurahove. Photographic evidence reportedly shows a Russian flag on the city council building, symbolizing their current territorial gains.

