Zelenskyy holds crucial meetings on frontline situation and long-range weapons

Zelenskyy reported holding two meetings: one on frontline updates, focusing on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the Kursk operation; the other on developing domestic long-range weapons. No additional details were provided.
byYuri Zoria
29/08/2024
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Presidential Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he held two important meetings on 29 August 2024, focusing on the frontline situation and the development of domestic long-range weapons.

These meetings come at a time when, according to recent reports, Russia has been advancing more quickly in Donetsk Oblast, continuing to use frontal attack tactics and leveraging its advantage in manpower.

In the first meeting, Zelenskyy was briefed by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych on the current frontline situation. The president reported that they discussed each direction in detail, with particular attention given to Pokrovsk and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. The meeting covered the supply of Ukrainian brigades and specific defensive actions, which haven’t been disclosed. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all units “who are truly fighting steadfastly at their positions.”

ISW: Russian forces making significant gains toward Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces entrenching in Kursk Oblast

He also mentioned that they separately discussed the operation in Kursk Oblast, stating that “the tasks of the operation are being implemented.”

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops extend control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that one of the goals of the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast is creating a buffer zone near the border to protect border communities of Sumy Oblast from Russian shelling.

The second meeting involved Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Security Service chief Vasul Maliuk, Defence Intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov, and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. While the details of this meeting remain classified, Zelenskyy emphasized his gratitude to all developers and manufacturers of long-range weapons, stating, “We are increasing Ukraine’s long-range power.”

On 27 August, Zelenskyy had announced that Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile. Earlier, he reported a successful first combat use of a new missile drone called Palianytsia.

The president did not provide additional details on the reports heard or decisions taken at the meetings.

