Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops extend control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s forces continue to extend their control over specific areas within Russian territory and replenish their exchange stock with Russian captives, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

As of 27 August, Ukraine has regained control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in the Kursk region, with Ukrainian forces having captured 594 Russian occupiers.

“We continue to expand the territory under our control in designated areas near the Ukrainian border. Today, as every day, there is also an increase in our exchange stock. Thank you, soldiers! It will help bring many of our people back home from Russian captivity. We must also understand that the pressure we have brought into Russia means they cannot exert even more pressure on our Donetsk Oblast,” claimed the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy also noted that he received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the situation in Donetsk is complicated, with critical Russian efforts and the most significant forces concentrated there, particularly on the Pokrovsk front.

“It is crucial now for every unit to remain resilient and for us to continue destroying the occupiers. I want to thank every soldier and commander holding their positions,” Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Ukraine established a “buffer zone” and said it planned to open humanitarian corridors in Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian officials also stated that the country intends to allow representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN, and other impartial international organizations to access this newly established zone to secure the rights of the civilian population.

