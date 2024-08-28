Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops extend control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces have made significant strides in their incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, reclaiming over 1,200 square kilometers and capturing nearly 600 Russian soldiers as of late August.
byOlena Mukhina
28/08/2024
2 minute read
Destroyed column of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast
Destroyed column of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast. Photo: https://t.me/belpepel
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops extend control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s forces continue to extend their control over specific areas within Russian territory and replenish their exchange stock with Russian captives, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

As of 27 August, Ukraine has regained control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in the Kursk region, with Ukrainian forces having captured 594 Russian occupiers.

“We continue to expand the territory under our control in designated areas near the Ukrainian border. Today, as every day, there is also an increase in our exchange stock. Thank you, soldiers! It will help bring many of our people back home from Russian captivity.

We must also understand that the pressure we have brought into Russia means they cannot exert even more pressure on our Donetsk Oblast,” claimed the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy also noted that he received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the situation in Donetsk is complicated, with critical Russian efforts and the most significant forces concentrated there, particularly on the Pokrovsk front.

“It is crucial now for every unit to remain resilient and for us to continue destroying the occupiers. I want to thank every soldier and commander holding their positions,” Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Ukraine established a “buffer zone” and said it planned to open humanitarian corridors in Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian officials also stated that the country intends to allow representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN, and other impartial international organizations to access this newly established zone to secure the rights of the civilian population.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts