Russia targets Ukraine with 100 drones, killing two, injuring five civilians

Russian forces launched 100 drones against Ukraine during the night of 28-29 April, striking civilian infrastructure in four oblasts, the Air Force of Ukraine reported. The attack killed at least two civilians, according to local authorities.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The Air Force says attack originated from Russia’s Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, and occupied Crimea’s Chauda. Ukrainian air defenses confirmed shooting down 37 drones across the east, north, south, and center of the country. Another 47 enemy drones were recorded as “locationally lost” without causing damage.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least 16 Russian drones may have reached their intended targets.

Civilian casualties and destruction reported in multiple regions

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast authorities and the Emergency Service reported that a Russian drone strike hit a residential house, killing a 12-year-old girl. Local residents rescued her from under the rubble, but she died en route to the hospital. A 6-year-old girl and two adults were also injured and are receiving outpatient treatment, the State Emergency Service reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a Russian drone set fire to a recreation base in the Desnianskyi District. The City Administration says one woman was injured and treated at the scene. Earlier, air defense operations were confirmed over Kyiv by local authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported a fire broke out at an abandoned wooden warehouse spanning 800 square meters in the village of Kehychivka after a drone strike. In Kupiansk, another drone damaged a residential building and started a fire. Russian drones also hit Zarichne and Vilshany, causing destruction without casualties.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack damaged a house in the Semenivka community, killing a 68-year-old civilian. Another local man, aged 38, survived after attempting to rescue the victim, Oblast Head Viacheslav Chaus said.