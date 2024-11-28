Eng
Ukraine allocates over $53 billion for defense in 2025 budget

Ukraine’s defense budget for 2025, amounting to 26.3% of the country’s GDP, focuses on strengthening military capabilities and supporting the defense sector, says Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Ukrainian soldier near a Ukrainian flag
A Ukrainian soldier near a Ukrainian flag. Source: Ukraine’s General Staff
The main priority for Ukraine’s budget for 2025 remains the security and defense of the state, says Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

As of November 2024, Ukraine faces significant challenges stemming from the ongoing war with Russia, including substantial economic pressures and the need for extensive reconstruction. Despite a projected GDP growth of around 3.2% in 2024, the country grapples with a considerable budget deficit, requiring an estimated $90 billion in external aid over the next few years to stabilize its economy and finance recovery efforts.

In particular, in 2025, 26.3% of Ukraine’s GDP, or $53.52 billion, will be allocated to defense, which is $1.14 billion more than in 2024, reveals Umerov.

Of this amount, $27.84 billion will be allocated for payments to Ukrainian soldiers, which is $240 million more than in 2024. Some $17.74 billion will be allocated for the purchase and modernization of weapons, enabling the Ukrainian army to be equipped with modern systems for conducting effective combat operations.

Additionally, $1.32 billion will be spent on modernizing the defense industry’s production capacities and developing new technologies. Funding for the procurement of unmanned systems, including DeepStrike, has also been significantly increased.

“This budget is our response to the challenges of war. It is aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, supporting our defenders, and developing the defense-industrial complex. Every hryvnia is an investment in victory and a peaceful future for Ukraine,” concluded Rustem Umerov.

The Ukrainian defense minister previously said that the government conducted numerous meetings and negotiations this fall and secured €12.6 billion, $10.7 billion, and £3 billion to support Ukrainian forces for the next year.

Umerov stated that in 2025, the Baltic States—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—will allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine. The UK will provide £3 billion annually until 2031, while Denmark will allocate €8.7 billion until 2028.

Baltic States, UK, and Denmark commit billions to support Ukraine’s forces in 2025

