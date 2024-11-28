Baltic States, UK, and Denmark commit billions to support Ukraine’s forces in 2025

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian government conducted numerous meetings and negotiations this fall and has secured €12.6 billion, $10.7 billion, and £3 billion to support Ukrainian forces for the next year.

As of November 2024, the situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains intense, with ongoing combat across multiple fronts, particularly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk areas. Ukrainian forces are facing increased Russian attacks, especially in Sumy Oblast, while also repelling numerous assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia are advancing their defense capabilities. Recently, Zelenskyy announced Kyiv’s plans to produce thousands of cruise missiles and drones in 2025. Moscow is developing intermediate-range ballistic missiles, one of which it launched on 22 November on Dnipro.

Umerov stated that in 2025, the Baltic States—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—will allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine. The UK will provide £3 billion annually until 2031, while Denmark will allocate €8.7 billion until 2028. In 2025, military aid will total €2.2 billion, including joint projects and investments under the “Danish Model 2.0.” The approach was pioneered by Denmark, which allocated $680 million, largely from frozen Russian assets, to fund weapons produced in Ukraine to supply Kyiv forces.

The EU will also send a second tranche of military aid to Kyiv worth €1.9 billion early next year. These funds will be used to procure ammunition, air defense systems, and missiles and support Ukraine’s defense industry.

Moreover, Ukraine will receive up to €500 million from NATO as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for 2025, €4 billion from the Netherlands for the period 2024–2026, and €4 billion in direct military aid from Germany. The US will provide $5.5 billion in military aid, Norway will increase support to $2.7 billion, and Sweden plans to provide $7.5 billion in support, or $2.5 billion annually, as part of a three-year framework program.

“Just in recent weeks, we have held a series of important meetings with allies aimed at defining key defense needs, analyzing previous assistance, and developing new formats of cooperation,” said Umerov.

The minister also highlighted the development of Ukraine’s defense industry. As part of various projects, conditions have been created to expand production of:

Long-range missiles and drones

155mm ammunition

Localization of the production of air defense systems, missiles, heavy armored vehicles, and artillery

Development of robotic systems, EW systems, and radars

Umerov emphasized that the “Danish Model” of purchasing Ukrainian products for the needs of the Defense Forces, which involves financing contracts with Ukrainian defense industry enterprises using foreign partner funds, has proven effective, as per Militarnyi.

Additionally, this week, the European Commission discussed allocating €1 billion from frozen Russian assets to support the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

