Howard G. Buffett, CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and a son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has pledged to surpass $1 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, despite growing uncertainty in US–Ukraine relations, Fortune reports.

This comes as the US President Donald Trump-led administration attempts to broker a temporary ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, with the goal of eventually ending the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The fighting persists despite initial ceasefire attempts, and it remains uncertain whether the US will continue its support for Ukraine in repelling Russia’s invasion.

Speaking to AP, Buffett confirmed his foundation’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine, saying that the political situation in the US will not affect their support.

“It doesn’t change anything we do. We’re on track,” Buffett stated, adding that he believes a peace deal with Russia is “impossible” due to President Putin’s unwillingness to respect such agreements.

This trip marks Buffett’s 18th visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. Buffett’s commitment includes addressing critical needs such as agriculture, infrastructure, and humanitarian demining, with a focus on areas heavily affected by landmines.

Buffett traveled with Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko to visit Sumy Oblast, which has seen a worsening situation following the Ukrainian forces’ loss of ground in the adjacent Russian Kursk Oblast.

Buffett’s foundation has already contributed around $800 million to Ukraine since the invasion began, with $175 million dedicated to humanitarian demining efforts. The agricultural sector in Ukraine has been severely impacted, with 20.5% of its farmland lost due to landmines, occupation, and ongoing fighting. Buffet told AP that his foundation will surpass $1 billion in aid to Ukraine this year.

An estimated 139,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land are potentially contaminated by mines, with about two-thirds of that area being fertile farmland. Since the war’s start, mine-related incidents have killed 335 people and injured 823.

Despite challenges in US–Ukraine relations, Buffett remains confident that many US lawmakers continue to support Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty. He believes the US will “do the right thing,” although he acknowledges the painful process ahead.