PM: 157,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine been demined since beginning of 2024

As of January 2024, 156,000 km² of Ukrainian land remained potentially mined.
byMaria Tril
15/07/2024
1 minute read
demining
The SES works on demining in Mykolaiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency
Ukeaine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Facebook that almost 157 thousand hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine have been demined and returned to farmers’ use.

According to Shmyhal, it has been demined since the beginning of 2024.

About 330 thousand hectares of agricultural land were demined in Ukraine last year.

The head of government also informed that over the past six months, the number of certified mine action operators has increased by more than one and a half times. Shmyhal said that as of 14 July, 43 have been certified.

The head of the humanitarian demining department of the State Emergency Service, Serhiy Reva, said that 156,000 square kilometers remain potentially mined in Ukraine as of January 2024.

