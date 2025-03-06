Support us on Patreon
Britain procures US-made Altius drones with 440km range for Ukraine

Funded through the International Fund for Ukraine, the procurement follows a London meeting where world leaders confirmed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s position.
06/03/2025
The UK has signed a contract worth approximately $38 million with the American company Anduril to send cutting-edge Altius 600m and Altius 700m drones to Ukraine. According to the UK government, these drones are designed to monitor an area before striking targets that enter it.

Ukraine has been using such drones in the war against Russia since 2023, when they were procured by the US government as part of its international military aid. The Altius 600M is a multi-purpose unmanned system with a modular design, capable of carrying a payload of up to 3 kilograms. It can be equipped with various payloads, ranging from warheads for kamikaze drone operations to advanced optical stations and electronic warfare systems.

The International Fund for Ukraine will fund the Anduril drones. This agreement resulted from discussions held on 2 March at a meeting of world leaders in London, where the UK Prime Minister and other allies agreed on the need for continued military support for Ukraine to strengthen its position on the path to peace.

“Ukraine’s armed forces will be backed by more advanced attack drones to tackle Russian aggression in the Black Sea, following a deal struck by the UK government and an Anglo-American defense tech company,” says the UK government.

With a wingspan of 2.54 meters, the drone quickly deploys after being launched from its launch system, after which its rear-mounted engine with a two-blade propeller is activated.

It is controlled by an operator from a ground control station or can operate autonomously along a pre-programmed route. It can stay airborne for up to 4 hours and cover a distance of up to 440 km, according to Militarnyi.

Earlier, Ukrainian drone operators demonstrated effective tactics against Russian assault troops near Ulakly in eastern Ukraine south of Pokrovsk, tracking motorcycle units to their hideout before coordinating devastating artillery strikes and drone attacks.

