Britain’s new foreign minister wants renewed ties with EU and Global South, criticizes Brexit

David Lammy, Britain’s new Foreign Secretary, has called for a major reset in UK foreign policy, emphasizing renewed ties with Europe and the Global South.
byMaria Tril
07/07/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints Cabinet Ministers
The Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Credit: gov.uk
Britain’s newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Lammy has outlined his vision for reconnecting the UK with the world, emphasizing the need to reset relationships with Europe and the Global South, The Guardian reports.

In his first interview since taking office, Lammy criticized the inward-looking focus that has dominated British politics since the Brexit referendum.

“The world is a dangerous divided place, and this is a tough, geopolitical moment with huge challenges for Britain, but I’m excited about the project which is reconnecting Britain with the global community,” Lammy told The Guardian.

He stressed that “Britain has to start reconnecting with the world” after years of being caught up in “an inward-looking conversation” due to Brexit.

Lammy’s first international trip as foreign secretary will take him to Germany, Poland, and Sweden, followed by a NATO summit in Washington. This itinerary underscores his priority of resetting relations with Europe.

“Let us put the Brexit years behind us. We are not going to rejoin the single market and the customs union, but there is much that we can do together,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary also emphasized the importance of rebuilding relationships with countries in the Global South. He cited complaints from leaders of nations like Indonesia about struggling to secure meetings with British prime ministers.

On pressing international issues, Lammy addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stating that he “wanted to go back to a balanced position” and would use all diplomatic efforts to push for a ceasefire. He also highlighted the need for immediate action on climate change and supporting Ukraine.

