Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1107: Macron proposes extending French nuclear deterrence

Exclusives

I’m President, I’m Commander-in-Chief: Macron turns from maverick to unifier. It took almost a decade for Macron to push through his ideas but it appears he finally got his way

The only path to real peace in Ukraine lies through Russia’s defeat. With Trump pushing a deal that could hand Ukraine over to Putin, Europe faces a crucial choice: prevent Kyiv’s capitulation or fight an even larger war.

Military

Forbes: Ukrainian unmanned systems forces destroy Russian bunker after tracking motorcyclists. This comes as Ukrainian forces push to reclaim territory near Pokrovsk amid a slowdown in Russian advances.

Kremlin prepares Russians for new mass mobilization, Ukrainian official says. Ukrainian defense official Andrii Kovalenko reveals that Putin’s advisors are studying population reactions to mobilization messaging, potentially signaling preparations for the war with Baltic states.

As of 6 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 881800 (+1140)

Tanks: 10261 (+5)

APV: 21311 (+7)

Artillery systems: 24108 (+21)

MLRS: 1306

Anti-aircraft systems: 1096

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 27929 (+80)

Cruise missiles: 3085

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 39606 (+94)

Intelligence and Technology

Britain procures US-made Altius drones with 440km range for Ukraine. Funded through the International Fund for Ukraine, the procurement follows a London meeting where world leaders confirmed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s position.

Forbes: Ukrainian AI drones claim 80% hit rate—yet human pilots remain superior. Ukrainian forces are deploying AI-equipped drones to bypass Russian jamming. Developers claim high success rate, but frontline commanders report mixed results.

Forbes: US isolates itself from Five Eyes alliance while Europe fills Ukraine’s space intelligence gap. Netherlands, UK, France, and Italy have rapidly expanded satellite data sharing with Ukraine while commercial providers like Iceye and Maxar fill critical gaps left by American withdrawal.

Defense minister: Ukraine seeks alternatives as US intelligence sharing faces restrictions. Defense Minister Umerov revealed Ukraine may seek intelligence assistance from Germany following reports of US data sharing restrictions.

Netherlands to invest $ 756 mn in drone production for Ukraine. The Dutch PM said that the investment package also aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry.

US intelligence sharing freeze deprives Ukraine of Russian strikes warning, NYT reports. Representative Jim Himes called the Trump administration’s decision to withhold intelligence from Ukraine “unforgivable” as it affects information that has “saved lives of civilians and soldiers.”

The Guardian: Military experts push for European Sky Shield to protect Ukrainian nuclear plants from Russian strikes. Military planners claim the proposed air defense system could achieve a greater impact than 10,000 European ground troops while maintaining a 200-kilometer buffer from Russian aircraft.

International

Bloomberg: US weaponizes military aid and intelligence cutoff to force Ukraine into ceasefire with Russia, sources say. As Ukrainian and US representatives prepare for possible meetings in Saudi Arabia next week, sources close to negotiations suggest Trump frequently “changes his mind” about conditions for resuming American support.

Norway to double aid for Kyiv to € 7.5 billion in 2025 amid US support halt. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Støre emphasized strict oversight mechanisms for the aid package.

Republican senator urges stronger measures against Russia after Putin’s “defiant” comments. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated Thursday that President Trump may impose additional sanctions against Russia’s banking and energy sectors if Putin refuses to engage in peace negotiations.

Special Envoy Kellogg says Ukraine will have enough weapons by summer. Ukraine has enough weapons to continue fighting until summer despite the current pause in US military assistance, according to President Trump’s special envoy.

UK, Germany to take over Ramstein group leadership as US abandons military aid to Ukraine. Germany and UK assume joint leadership of the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group as US halts military aid, highlighting growing transatlantic divisions over Ukraine’s future and NATO membership prospects.

Bloomberg: US security guarantees essential for viable Ukraine-Russia peace deal. President Trump’s removal of NATO membership and American troops from negotiation options creates an insurmountable obstacle to meaningful peace talks with Russia.

Politico: Trump allies hold secret talks with Zelenskyy’s political rivals. Ukrainian opposition leaders Yulia Tymoshenko and Petro Poroshenko have engaged with Trump’s team while denying they support elections during wartime.

US pushes Ukraine toward capitulation as Trump and Putin find common ground, expert says. European security hangs in the balance as Washington’s demands mirror Moscow’s, forcing Kyiv to choose between surrender and isolation from its most powerful ally.

“Defend yourself by yourself.” Telegraph predicts Zelenskyy will leave EU summit with warm words, not troops. As Ukraine faces uncertainty over US support, Zelenskyy turned to Europe for stronger security guarantees. The EU summit might leave him disappointed.

European leaders meet for emergency talks on Ukraine amid Trump’s pivot to Russia. The EU reportedly meets to strengthen Ukraine support amid transatlantic tensions.

Reuters: UK, France to finalize their peace plan for Ukraine “in days”. One proposed option is a partial one-month ceasefire, halting air and sea attacks as well as strikes on energy infrastructure, while allowing ground combat to continue.

Macron floats extension of French nuclear deterrence to other European countries.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Death toll from Russia’s nighttime air attack rises to five. Last night, the Russians hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih and a warehouse in Sumy.

Russian ballistic missile strikes Kryvyi Rih hotel housing US, UK volunteers, killing five. Russian ballistic missile strike kills four and injures over 30 at Kryvyi Rih hotel where Ukrainian, American, and British humanitarian volunteers had just checked in, narrowly escaping the deadly attack.

Russian invaders jail female 56-year-old Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s employee for 15 years. Meanwhile, the seized nuclear plant faces critical safety issues, including power outages, systems operating in non-design modes, and poor maintenance under Russian management.

Political and Legal Developments

Lithuania withdraws from cluster munitions convention. Vilnius formally exited the cluster munitions ban today, six months after submitting its mandatory exit notice to the UN.

European legislators urge Belgium to seize € 250 bn in frozen Russian assets. 59 MEPs, EU MPs, and three Ukrainian legislators signed an open letter to King Philippe, urging him to support transferring the assets directly to Ukraine.

Read the daily review for Wed 5 March 2025 here