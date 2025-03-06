Norway to double aid for Kyiv to € 7.5 billion in 2025 amid US support halt

In 2025, Norway will increase its aid to Ukraine more than twofold — to nearly €7.5 billion, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Since 2022, Norway has provided substantial aid to Ukraine, both in military and civilian sectors. In 2022, the country donated Hellfire missiles and artillery systems. Norway has also invested in Ukraine’s defense industry, particularly ammunition production.

According to him, all parties in the parliament have agreed on an additional 50 billion Norwegian krone, which is approximately €4 billion in aid for Kyiv in 2025.

We bear a great responsibility to ensure that the money is well controlled and goes where it is needed, said Støre.

He added that the funds will go to priority areas for Ukraine.

“This strengthens Ukraine, supports a peace plan, and enhances European security,” the minister stated.

The politician believes that this money will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia and also support the development of a peace plan currently being worked on by European countries.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced expanded cooperation with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, the developer and supplier of NASAMS mobile air defense systems to Ukraine.

NASAMS, developed jointly by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is a mobile air defense system capable of destroying enemy aerial targets, including UAVs, ballistic missiles, helicopters, aircraft, and cruise missiles at medium and low altitudes in any weather conditions. The system can engage targets at distances up to 180 km and altitudes up to 21 km.

