Ukraine to begin production of 155mm shells using Norwegian military technologies

This move comes as part of the Nansen program, which provides extensive support to Ukraine, including significant investments in defense production.
byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2024
2 minute read
german defense stocks drop government debates future ukraine support production dm121 155mm artillery shells
Production of DM121 155mm artillery shells. Credit: Rheinmetall
Ukraine will establish the production of 155mm shells using technology from Nammo, a Norwegian company that is one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in Europe.

The Norwegian government has announced that this decision has paved the way for transferring Norwegian defense technology to Ukraine.

“Our government has taken several steps to increase artillery ammunition production in Norway. At the same time, we recognize the importance of strengthening the capacity of the Ukrainians to produce modern ammunition within Ukraine,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Nammo has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency to increase the production of artillery shells and missiles significantly.

According to the plan, shell manufacturing could be boosted tenfold, and the output of other shells and other equipment could be doubled. The production of 120mm tank ammunition will also be increased.

“We are allowing Nammo to significantly expand its production capabilities to help meet the needs of Norway, NATO countries, and Ukraine,” said Norway’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

The government has allocated funds to enable Nammo to transfer technology and expertise to Ukraine. The funding will be directed under the Nansen program, which provides five years of support to Ukraine, with a total value of 75 billion Norwegian kroner.

Earlier, Norway announced a defense aid worth nearly $45 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and 81-mm mortar ammunition.

Norway donates $ 45 mn in mortar ammunition to Ukraine

In 2024, the country also donated hand grenades worth around $4.7 million and sniper ammunition worth approximately $280,000 to Kyiv.

