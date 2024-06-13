Norway donates $ 45 mn in mortar ammunition to Ukraine

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on 13 June that Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said Norway is donating 81-mm mortar ammunition worth approximately $45 million to Ukraine.

“Ukraine has huge needs for all kinds of ammunition, and they have specifically requested what we are now sending,” Gram said.

The defense minister highlighted Ukraine’s acute and extensive need for ammunition, noting that it lacks ammunition while the country has weapons.

“There are great needs, and we are trying to assist in a struggle that is difficult for Ukraine,” Gram told NRK.

Gram also said Russia poses the greatest threat to Norwegian and European security.

“They have attacked a peaceful neighboring country. It is clear that Ukraine has a struggle for its own existence, but it is also a defense for Europe, so that Russian aggression in its own neighborhood does not prevail,” he added.

NRK reports that Norway has also recently donated hand grenades worth around $4.7 million and sniper ammunition worth approximately $280,000.

Read also: