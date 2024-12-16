Eng
Ukrainian defenders push Russian forces out of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in Donetsk, capturing central areas of Kurahove and improving tactical positions.
byMaria Tril
16/12/2024
2 minute read
kharkiv-oblast
The map shows the Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast as of 16 December 2024. Credit: Deep State
Ukraine’s Defense Forces have reported significant tactical movements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, highlighting both successful defensive actions and ongoing Russian offensive attempts.

According to DeepState, Ukrainian forces have successfully restored positions near Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast. This comes after previous reports on 15 December that Ukrainian troops had already pushed Russian forces out of the Kolisnykivka forest.

Russia has intensified its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, launching missile attacks targeting the city and surrounding areas. On 15 December, a missile strike hit a sports center in Kharkiv, resulting in one civilian injury.

Russian forces have made tactical advances in several districts of Donetsk Oblast. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported intense assault actions by Russian troops on the southeastern outskirts of Kurahove, with attempts to capture a road junction and a residential quarter in the city.

The Kurakhove direction remains one of the most challenging point on the front. Kurakhove serves as a critical logistical center for Ukrainian forces in southern Donbas. Capturing the town would allow Russian troops to disrupt supply routes essential for sustaining Ukrainian military operations in the oblast.

The operational update reveals multiple areas of Russian tactical movement. According to the Khortytsya operational-strategic group, Russian forces have improved their tactical positioning around Pushkine, Pishchane, and areas west and east of the Shevchenko settlement.

DeepState reported that Russian forces are progressively occupying the central part of Kurahove. Photographic evidence reportedly shows a Russian flag on the city council building, symbolizing their current territorial gains.

