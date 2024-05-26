Update: Kharkiv hypermarket death toll rises to 16, among them a child

In the aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kharkiv shopping mall, the death toll has risen to 16, among them a 12-year-old girl.

The police earlier noted that the bodies of eight citizens have been identified by DNA examination. Later, At the same time, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administraton, clarified on the air of the telethon that 14 bodies of the victims have now been identified, and fragments of two bodies have been found, which will be examined by forensics.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Police on Facebook, and the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram.

Among the dead was a 12-year-old girl who was a visitor to the hypermarket.

The police also reported that the impact injured 44 people, of whom 14 were women and 30 men. Eight more people are considered missing.

What happened: On 25 May, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs and missiles on Kharkiv. A construction hypermarket Epicenter was burned down, killing several people and injuring many.



Attack on Kharkiv city center

On the same day, Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv. The number of victims rose to 25 people, including a 14-year-old boy, Terekhov reports. Earlier reports stated that 18 people were injured.

In total, as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv yesterday, the death of 12 people and the injury of 68 civilians were recorded, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Russians hit administrative buildings, a supermarket, stores, residential buildings, a post office, cars, and other civilian objects in central Kharkiv.

The air alert in Kharkiv Oblast has lasted for more than 12 hours, according to Zelenskyy.

