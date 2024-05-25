Eng
18 injured, a child in serious condition after Russian missile attack on Kharkiv city center

Russian forces have hit a residential area in the center of the city of Kharkiv, injuring 18, including a child.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/05/2024
2 minute read
Consequences of the strike on the center of Kharkiv in the evening of May 25, photo from Telegram by Oleh Sinegubov
Consequences of the strike on the center of Kharkiv in the evening of May 25, photo from Telegram by Oleh Sinegubov.
After an earlier Russian attack on ”Epicenter” construction materials market in Kharkiv, another Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv resulted in 18 people injured, including a child.

In addition, several buildings have been damaged, including residential buildings.

Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

At 19:10 Terekhov reported an explosion in the center of Kharkiv. Subsequently, Terekhov reported two casualties after the arrival in the central part of the city.

Photo of the Kharkiv prosecutor's office.
The head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported about 6 injured in the strike on the central part of Kharkiv. Among the injured is a boy of 13 years old, he was hospitalized.

At 19:52 Terekhov reported about 11 injured, then Sinegubov – about 12. At 20:29 the head of the Regional State Administration wrote that the number of victims increased to 14.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that the strike on the center of Kharkiv injured 18 people, among them a 13-year-old child.

Photo of the Kharkiv prosecutor's office.
There was a hit on office premises. Administrative buildings, a supermarket, stores, residential buildings, post office, cars and other civilian objects were also damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy hit Kharkiv with a missile of the S-300 type.

This article is being updated with new information.

Additional Russian attack

Earlier on the day, Russian armed forces attacked the Epicenter construction hypermarket in a district of Kharkiv.

The death toll as of this moment has risen to three; 38 civilians have sustained injuries in the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there could have been more than 200 people inside the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv that was hit by Russian forces.

