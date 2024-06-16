Canada to allocate additional funding to help Ukraine return its children from Russian deportation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his speech on the second day of the Global Peace Summit that his country will allocate $15 million to help Ukraine return its children from Russia, according to Ukrinform.

On 15 June, Ukraine opened the Global Peace Summit in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. The summit aims to develop a strategy for ending Russia’s war. Over 90 countries, including European states, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, are attending the event.

Trudeau said that this funding will improve access to justice for those who have suffered from Russian war crimes.

“Canada has announced an allocation of $15 million to support the reintegration of displaced children returning to Ukraine,” stated Trudeau.

The official also assured that when a just and sustainable peace is achieved, “we will all be there to help Ukraine rebuild.”

“Recently, we have seen reports that Ukrainian children are listed for adoption on Russian websites. They are forced to forget their Ukrainian identity. I think we all know the consequences of depriving children of their language, culture, families, and identity. This is a form of colonialism that the world cannot accept,” he emphasized.

Earlier, an investigation by the Financial Times revealed that images and personal details of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia during the early months of the 2022 invasion are appearing on adoption websites linked to the Russian government.

Using image recognition tools, public records, and interviews with Ukrainian officials and the children’s relatives, the newspaper identified four Ukrainian children on usynovite.ru. These children were taken from state care homes in towns across southern and eastern Ukraine, which came under Russian control in 2022.

