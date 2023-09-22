Zelensky visits Canada, addresses Parliament, meets with its Ukrainian community

Late on 21 September, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ottawa, Canada, the Office of the Canadian Prime Minister reported.

It’s his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. In Ottawa, Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sign an agreement to continue strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

“Zelenskyy and Trudeau will meet to reiterate Canada’s ongoing military, economic, humanitarian, and development support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” the Office of the Canadian Prime Minister said.

In Ottawa,от Zelenskyy is also set to address Parliament.

After meeting in the Canadian capital, the states’ leaders will travel to Toronto to meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine’s future. The Prime Minister and the President will attend an event with Canadians, including the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

“I will meet with the Governor General of Canada, deliver a speech in Parliament, communicate with MPs, and with the Canadian public: business representatives, opinion leaders, and the Ukrainian community,” Zelenskyy wrote in social media.

On 17 September, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced that Canada would contribute C$33 million (USD 24.3 million) to a British-led partnership buying air defense equipment for Ukraine.

According to Blair’s statement, the contribution has been part of the C$500 million (about USD 370 million) worth of military aid for Kyiv that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced in June 2023.

