Canadian FM says Canada-Ukraine security assurance deal could be reached in weeks

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Canada and Ukraine are nearing the final stages of securing an agreement on security “assurances” for Ukraine.

This move, part of a series of bilateral pacts, underscores a strategic effort to bolster security cooperation before Ukraine joins NATO. A recent agreement with the UK in January solidifies a commitment to support Ukraine for over ten years. Currently, Ukraine is negotiating similar deals with Germany, France, Romania, and other nations.

In an interview from Ukraine on CBC airing on 4 February, Joly highlighted that this agreement would mark a significant milestone for Ukraine, with similar agreements anticipated with other G7 nations, CBC report .

Canada has forwarded a draft proposal for the assurances to Kyiv, with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stating her visit to Ukraine aims to finalize the agreement. Last year, the G7 pledged agreements, including military support and training for Ukraine, though specifics of the Canadian proposal remain undisclosed.