Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, expressed particular admiration for Ukraine’s defensive capabilities of the Pokrovsk city in Donetsk Oblast, stating that the fact Ukraine’s defense has withstood such substantial pressure is “simply impressive.”

The Pokrovsk offensive began in earnest in mid-July 2024, following significant Russian advances in the region. The initial capture of Prohres by Russian forces on 19 July marked a pivotal moment, enabling further offensives towards Pokrovsk itself. By early August, Russian troops were reported to be approximately 18 kilometers from the city, with an estimated strength of around 40,000 soldiers compared to Ukraine’s 12,000.

Pokrovsk is strategically significant due to its role as a logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. Control over this city would not only enhance Russian operational capabilities but also disrupt Ukrainian supply lines.

According to ERR news agency, Kiviselg said that Russian occupying forces are gradually advancing in the Pokrovsk-Kurahove area, utilizing “meat assaults” with infantry units.

Despite the challenging circumstances, he emphasized the significant heroism demonstrated by Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending small settlements along the Sukhi Yaly river line.

The intelligence expert also highlited Russian casualties: 46,000 personnel, 307 tanks, 899 combat vehicles, and 884 artillery systems destroyed.

British intelligence previously said that most recent Russian advances were concentrated on three directions in the Donetsk Oblast.

NATO analysts, while confirming the accelerated pace of Russian military movements, anticipate a potential slowdown after Pokrovsk if Russian forces manage to capture the strategic location.

